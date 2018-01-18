3777 People Have Expressed Their Willingness to Participate in the Political Project of Slavi Trifonov
archive
3777 people have expressed their willingness to participate in the new project of Slavi Trifonov for finding capable Bulgarians to take part in the country's governance.
On 2, 3 and 4 February, interviews will take place, which will be broadcast live on the Internet. This become clear from Trifonov's open letter sent to the media.
