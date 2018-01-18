There Will No Rise in Vignette Prices in the Next 2 Years

''In 2018, and in 2019 there will be no rise in vignette prices. In 2019 the automobile vignettes will be electronic and the trucks over 3.5 tons will have to pay toll taxes.'' This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov before the BNT.

According to him, over 70% of the revenues from road tolls are formed by cars - over BGN 240 million.

The government is also planning to expand the Trakia Motorway in the Sofia-Plovdiv section, where only 30,000 cars have left Sofia for the Christmas holidays. At the prescription of the European Commission, all dangerous highway tunnels - ''Echemishka'', ''Topli Dol'' and ''Trayanovi vrata'' - will be repaired, the regional minister also announced.

''Struma'' Motorway will be completed in 2018 - without the stretch of the Kresna Gorge and the tunnel "Zheleznitsa".