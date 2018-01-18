There Will No Rise in Vignette Prices in the Next 2 Years
''In 2018, and in 2019 there will be no rise in vignette prices. In 2019 the automobile vignettes will be electronic and the trucks over 3.5 tons will have to pay toll taxes.'' This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov before the BNT.
According to him, over 70% of the revenues from road tolls are formed by cars - over BGN 240 million.
The government is also planning to expand the Trakia Motorway in the Sofia-Plovdiv section, where only 30,000 cars have left Sofia for the Christmas holidays. At the prescription of the European Commission, all dangerous highway tunnels - ''Echemishka'', ''Topli Dol'' and ''Trayanovi vrata'' - will be repaired, the regional minister also announced.
''Struma'' Motorway will be completed in 2018 - without the stretch of the Kresna Gorge and the tunnel "Zheleznitsa".
- » A Total of BGN 2.91 billion will be Paid to the Bulgarian Farmers
- » Bulgarian PM: There is no Greener Government than Ours
- » Government Approved the Agreement Between Bulgaria and Macedonia on the Reduction of International Roaming Tariffs
- » The Monument of Buzludzha can Receive European Funding
- » The National Assembly Ratified the Treaty on Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation with Macedonia
- » Plans for Expansion of the Trakia Highway