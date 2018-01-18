Strong Wind has led to Road Problems

Bulgaria: Strong Wind has led to Road Problems

Strong winds and snowfalls have led to road problems. The Road Infrastructure Agency (API) warned that traffic on I-5 Kazanlak - Shipka road is limited. API urges drivers to move with caution and appropriate speed. The intersection of the blocked route is via I-6 Kazanlak - Dunavtsi - road III-5601 Dunavtsi - Sheinovo - Shipka.

Earlier today the traffic of trucks over 12 tons and through the Republic was restricted. The reason for this was again the heavy snowfall and the uprisings. The movement there has already been restored.

The Troyan-Karnare Pass has been completely closed to any vehicle since last night. Worrying and strong snowfalls make movement impossible.

Because of a damaged truck, the traffic on the road II-29 Varna - Dobrich at the crossing for Lyuben Karavelovo is limited. The movement is carried out in two ways in one lane to remove the damaged heavy truck.

