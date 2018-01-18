NIMH: Precipitation in the Country to Stop, Maximum Temperatures at 0-5°C

Bulgaria: NIMH: Precipitation in the Country to Stop, Maximum Temperatures at 0-5°C

It will remain windy today, with moderate and strong northwestern wind. Already in the morning, precipitation in Western Bulgaria will stop and cloudiness will start scattering and decreasing.

In the afternoon, precipitation will stop in the eastern regions, too. The maximum temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency.

