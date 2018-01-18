NIMH: Precipitation in the Country to Stop, Maximum Temperatures at 0-5°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 18, 2018, Thursday // 10:13| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will remain windy today, with moderate and strong northwestern wind. Already in the morning, precipitation in Western Bulgaria will stop and cloudiness will start scattering and decreasing.
In the afternoon, precipitation will stop in the eastern regions, too. The maximum temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency.
- » Deadly Storm Causes Dutch and German Transport Chaos
- » Emergency Situation Declared in Smolyan and Karlovo
- » Dirty Air Above the Norm in 10 Cities in Bulgaria
- » Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in Place For the Whole Country
- » Strong Wind has led to Road Problems
- » Dangerous Climate Change is the Greatest Risk to the World in 2018
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)