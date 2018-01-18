Bus Catches Fire in Kazakhstan, Killing 52

World | January 18, 2018, Thursday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bus Catches Fire in Kazakhstan, Killing 52 pixabay.com

 Fifty-two people were killed after a bus they were traveling in caught fire in Kazakhstan’s north-western Aktau region, the country’s interior ministry said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Only five passengers managed to escape the burning vehicle, the ministry said in a statement, saying it was unclear whether the passengers were Kazakh nationals or citizens from another country.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kazahstan, bus, fire, killed
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria