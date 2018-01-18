Bus Catches Fire in Kazakhstan, Killing 52
Fifty-two people were killed after a bus they were traveling in caught fire in Kazakhstan’s north-western Aktau region, the country’s interior ministry said on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Only five passengers managed to escape the burning vehicle, the ministry said in a statement, saying it was unclear whether the passengers were Kazakh nationals or citizens from another country.
