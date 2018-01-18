NATO Military Chiefs Discuss Strategic Environment’s Challenges

Continued change from Afghanistan, confronting Russia, and enhancing 360-degree European security highlighted discussions during the NATO Military Committee Meeting in Brussels these past two days, The Pentagon reports.



Committee Chairman Gen. Petr Pavel of the Czech army said alliance chiefs of defense, joined by partner-nation chiefs, recommended changes to NATO’s command structure, but he did not reveal specifics, noting that alliance defense ministers still must rule on the recommendations.



Pavel spoke at a news conference here today after the committee meeting, along with U.S. Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe, and Gen. Denis Mercier of the French air force, the alliance’s supreme allied commander for transformation.



NATO faces changes in Afghanistan and in Iraq, to the east as the alliance deploys troops to deter a resurgent Russia, and to the south, where NATO is working with partner nations to build stability and military capabilities in North Africa and the Middle East.



The chiefs addressed issues of security and stability in Europe’s southern neighborhood. “This is one of the greatest transnational security challenges that we face, and one which impacts every nation around the globe,” Pavel said. “NATO’s network of partners, complemented with international organizations such as the European Union and the United Nations, allows us to work more effectively and in a comprehensive manner.”