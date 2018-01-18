Hezbollah Terrorist Trial Starts in Bulgaria

Hezbollah Terrorist Trial Starts in Bulgaria

The trial of two Hezbollah operatives, who allegedly blew up an Israeli tour bus in 2012, killing five Israelis and their Bulgarian bus driver, started on Wednesday in Sofia, BulgariaThe Jerusalem Post reported.

The prosecutor Krasimir Trenchev told reporters at the specialized court for terror crimes that “They will be tried in absentia for a terrorist attack and manslaughter of several people as well as for a range of other crimes such as document fraud and preparations for an act of terrorism.”

The bomb attack injured 32 Israelis.

The suspects Lebanese-Australian Meliad Farah and Lebanese-Canadian Hassan El Hajj Hassan fled to Lebanon. The Lebanese authorities have refused to extradite the men to Bulgaria. Interpol has issued arrest warrants for the two men. Court testimony revealed a lack of adequate security measures at the Sarafovo aiport located at the seaside resort town of Burgas near the Black Sea.

