Grigor Dimitrov Struggled but Reached the Third Round of the Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov played one of his weakest games in recent months but still managed to qualify for the third round of the Australian Open Tennis Championship. World 3 won over McKenzie McDonald (USA) 4:6, 6:2, 6:4, 0:6, 8:6 after a 3-hour battle at the Royal Layer Arena in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old American (No. 186 in the rankings) demonstrated a tremendous amount of self-confidence against the Bulgarian No. 3 and was about to create the biggest sensation since the start of the men's tournament. Especially humiliating for Dimitrov was the fourth set in which the Bulgarian failed to take a single game.

For place of the 1/8-finals Dimitrov will fight on Friday with №30 in the scheme Andrey Rublev (Rus).