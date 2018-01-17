Grigor Dimitrov Struggled but Reached the Third Round of the Australian Open

Sports | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 15:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Struggled but Reached the Third Round of the Australian Open Source: Twitter

Grigor Dimitrov played one of his weakest games in recent months but still managed to qualify for the third round of the Australian Open Tennis Championship. World 3 won over McKenzie McDonald (USA) 4:6, 6:2, 6:4, 0:6, 8:6 after a 3-hour battle at the Royal Layer Arena in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old American (No. 186 in the rankings) demonstrated a tremendous amount of self-confidence against the Bulgarian No. 3 and was about to create the biggest sensation since the start of the men's tournament. Especially humiliating for Dimitrov was the fourth set in which the Bulgarian failed to take a single game.

For place of the 1/8-finals Dimitrov will fight on Friday with №30 in the scheme Andrey Rublev (Rus). 

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, tennis, Australia Open
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria