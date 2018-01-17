Theodor Ushev Shows for the First Time in Sofia an Immersive Art Installation and a Mixed Reality

Drawings on rescue thermal blankets, video art and the first installment in Bulgaria with mixed reality include Teodor Ushev's newest visual design "In the mirror, dimly".

The exhibition-installation will be presented in Sofia from 20 February to 11 March at the Sofia City Art Gallery, the organizers of the event announced. This is the first independent big project that Ushev is preparing in the country outside the cinema. At the invitation of state and private organizations, he has launched similar initiatives, exhibitions and installations in various countries around the world, including the UK, Canada, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Japan, the United States, France and others. The project is a provocation for the audience to look for the hidden message, meaning beyond the seeming, different point of view. Reflects the idea of ​​personal and social fear and hypocrisy, salvation and destruction as an individual and public act.

For the first time in Bulgaria will be shown an "immersive" installation - one of the most innovative and attractive genres in the visual art. With the help of a special headset, the viewer engages in an alternative environment, he gets the optical illusion that he is part of the action he sees in them. Ushev will also use experimental mixed technology in one of his modules. Mixed reality adds digital 3D pictures and images, mixing them with the surrounding viewing environment. Thus, in an interactive experience, the real and virtual worlds are mixed, where physical and digital objects exist together and interact in real time.

In addition to the mixed-motion video, Teodor Ushev will create a movie that can be seen in the space of the gallery as well as an exhibition of the image objects from which they were created. "In the mirror, dimly" is funded under the Culture Program of Sofia Municipality, in partnership with the Sofia City Art Gallery and the National Film Board of Canada (NFB). The organizers of the exhibition are the Momenti and Kids House Foundation.