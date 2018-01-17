Climber Boyan Petrov Proposes Changes in the Decision of the Council of Ministers for Bansko

January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Climber Boyan Petrov will submit to the MOEW an amended version of the decision of the Council of Ministers of 28 December on the management plan for Pirin National Park. It will explicitly state that only the construction of a second cableway in Bansko is allowed. In the governmental version, construction of new runways is allowed even though today in the European Parliament Prime Minister Borisov said he would not allow "a new tile to be put".

In front of Capital, the climber explained his idea: "The editing I propose will specify the changes so that they can be understood by all." Our new proposal explicitly includes the possibility to build another ropeway in the ski area above Bansko, but excludes the possibility of building new and expanding existing ski runs. "

For tomorrow another protest is scheduled to defend Pirin. Protesters argue that the government's decision allows for the uncontrolled construction of new runways and lifts in protected areas of the park, and that this violates three laws and three European directives related to environmental protection. Protestors insist on revoking the enforced changes and the resignation of the environmental minister Neno Dimov, who is their importer.

Boyan Petrov, the climber, believes that his proposal will satisfy both sides because the Bansko claim that they insist only on the second lift.

