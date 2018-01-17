Angela Merkel Comes to Bulgaria on Saturday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be on a working visit to Sofia on Saturday, January 20, at the invitation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. During their meeting, the two will discuss the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union as well as topical political issues.

