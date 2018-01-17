The 12 Best-Selling Albums of All Time

The 12 Best-Selling Albums of All Time

Which is your favorite music album? And is it  among the best-selling in history?

Rankings of the most successful albums have been produced by Business Insider on the basis of RIAA data. However, we have to note that the figures used are from US sales. But as the market there is among the largest, we can also get an idea of the global popularity as well.

Here are the top 12 best-selling music albums:

12. Whitney Houston - "Bodyguard" 

11. Guns'n'Roses - "Appetite for Destruction"

 10. The Beatles — "The Beatles" ("The White Album")

9. Shania Twain — "Come On Over" 

8. Fleetwood Mac — "Rumours" 

7.Garth Brooks -  "Double Live"

6. AC/DC — "Back In Black"

5. Pink Floyd — "The Wall"

4. Led Zeppelin — "Led Zeppelin IV"

3. Billy Joel— "Greatest Hits Volume 1 & Volume 2"

2. Eagles — "Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)"

1. Michael Jackson — "Thriller"

