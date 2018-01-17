Dangerous Climate Change is the Greatest Risk to the World in 2018

Dangerous climate change and natural disasters are the most likely global risks in 2018, according to a study by the World Economic Forum, quoted by CNBC.

Nearly 1000 specialists have been interviewed for their projections for the current year. The listed risks are from different spheres - economic, environmental, geopolitical, social and technological.

Top 5 Global Risks by Indicator "Most likely to occur":

1. Dangerous climate change

2. Natural disasters

3. Cyber-attacks

4. Theft and fraud with personal data

5. Failure of measures against climate change

Top 5 Global Risks by Indicator "Impact on Population":

1. Use of weapons of mass destruction

2. Dangerous climate change

3. Natural disasters

4. Failure of measures against climate change

5. Crisis with water resources