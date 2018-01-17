Dangerous Climate Change is the Greatest Risk to the World in 2018

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 14:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Dangerous Climate Change is the Greatest Risk to the World in 2018 pixabay.com

Dangerous climate change and natural disasters are the most likely global risks in 2018, according to a study by the World Economic Forum, quoted by CNBC.

Nearly 1000 specialists have been interviewed for their projections for the current year. The listed risks are from different spheres - economic, environmental, geopolitical, social and technological.

Top 5 Global Risks by Indicator "Most likely to occur":

1. Dangerous climate change

2. Natural disasters

3. Cyber-attacks

4. Theft and fraud with personal data

5. Failure of measures against climate change

Top 5 Global Risks by Indicator "Impact on Population":

1. Use of weapons of mass destruction

2. Dangerous climate change

3. Natural disasters

4. Failure of measures against climate change

5. Crisis with water resources

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: disasters, climate change, 2018
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria