Dangerous Climate Change is the Greatest Risk to the World in 2018
Dangerous climate change and natural disasters are the most likely global risks in 2018, according to a study by the World Economic Forum, quoted by CNBC.
Nearly 1000 specialists have been interviewed for their projections for the current year. The listed risks are from different spheres - economic, environmental, geopolitical, social and technological.
Top 5 Global Risks by Indicator "Most likely to occur":
1. Dangerous climate change
2. Natural disasters
3. Cyber-attacks
4. Theft and fraud with personal data
5. Failure of measures against climate change
Top 5 Global Risks by Indicator "Impact on Population":
1. Use of weapons of mass destruction
2. Dangerous climate change
3. Natural disasters
4. Failure of measures against climate change
5. Crisis with water resources
