PM Borisov to President of Kosovo: I Count on Your Help that the Kosovo Mitrovica Case will not Deviate Us From the Big Goal

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 14:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM Borisov to President of Kosovo: I Count on Your Help that the Kosovo Mitrovica Case will not Deviate Us From the Big Goal facebook

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov held a telephone conversation with Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on one of the Kosovo Serb leaders, Oliver Ivanovic who was shot yesterday. Borisov severely condemned the murder and expressed his condolences.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister has expressed hope that the tragic case will not prevent the normalization of relations between Pristina and Belgrade, and insisted on the Kosovo President's personal commitment to resuming the dialogue, the government's press service said.

"In Strasbourg, the topic of integration of the Western Balkans is a priority. I met the Members of the European Parliament with our reasons why the countries in the region deserve a European perspective, but efforts must be made by everyone. I also count on your help that the Kosovo Mitrovica case does not deviate us from the big goal, "said Boyko Borisov and called for active work to uncover the murder.

President Thaci underlined that law enforcement authorities in Kosovo will do their best to find the killer. "We will not allow this incident to deviate us from our goal of normalizing our relations with Serbia," he said.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hashim Thaci, kosovo, MITROVICA, Serbia, Boyko Borisov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria