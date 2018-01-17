The Five-star Marriott will be the Tallest Hotel in Sofia

Since the end of last year, there is a hole into the center of Sofia becoming deeper and deeper. Those living in neighboring buildings feel the vibrations. They are curious about what is being built. The answer is - the highest hotel in Sofia (107 meters), which will be part of the Marriott chain. At present, the world-famous chain has no hotel in the Bulgarian capital. This is perhaps the best solution for the last empty land on the Solnier Market, which will not load the center of the capital with the traffic of cars, architects told Mediapool.

There are two business giants in the neighborhood. The CITUB building, built nearly 40 years ago and 88 meters high, and the new City Business Center, which was officially opened last year and is 74 meters high. The investment is estimated at around 50m euros. Investor of the site is Itowers Development EAD, registered in Bulgaria, behind which is the Italian Vittorio Gori. Mediapool was unable to contact him.

The land of about 5 hectares for the future Marriott Hotel was purchased in 2003 for nearly BGN 7 million from the Real Estate Estate AD. The company has borrowed a loan from Unicredit Bulbank of EUR 8.25 million in 2006, which is fully repaid at the end of March 2017, according to data in the Commercial Register. In September 2012, the company was granted permission to build the Italian tower (ITower - abbreviated from the Italian tower). The project is about building a multi-functional with offices, apartment hotel and shopping complex and a smaller multifunctional building with an underground garage. For the two building permits "Ai Ti Real Estate" pays BGN 1.2 million to the municipality. Shortly before construction permits expired, the construction site was opened in October 2015. However, real construction does not begin, but the legal requirements are met. A year later, in the "Architecture and Urban Development" Directorate of the Sofia Municipality, a request was made by Ajax Development, which is the successor of ITI Real Estate, to change the approved investment project - from a multifunctional building with offices and apartments of a hotel retail outlets. Reducing the underground floors from seven to three and changing the structure of the building. In March 2017, the chief architect of Sofia, Zdravko Zdravkov, allowed the change of the investment project and at the end of last year the construction of the hotel began.

The project was made by "Architectural Studio Panteleev" Ltd., according to the information plate of the site. Mediapool failed to contact arch. Ivo Panteleev. The hotel will have 30-ft above ground floors and the visitors' entrances will be on the side of Hristo Botev Blvd. At the top there will be a panoramic restaurant with 80 seats with terrace from which you will see Sofia from bird's eye view. the lobby bars, restaurants, cafes, conference halls.The hotel rooms and suites are located from the 8th to the 29th floor.The hotel will have outdoor panoramic elevators.The underground part is on three levels with 40 parking spaces under the ground will be located According to the information plate the plans of Inv the builder is to be built for 30 months and put into operation in 2020. Whether it will happen is to be seen, because the excavation works are in the center of Sofia, which is rich in archaeological finds. revealing ancient layers from the history of the capital will most likely have to be explored, which may delay the construction.Order builder is the Bulgarian branch of the Austrian company Strabag.

Itowers Development EAD was registered in February 2016 and is the legal successor of the initially registered company "ATI Real Estate", reports the Commercial Register. Today, the sole owner of the company's capital is the Finnish company registered in Rome. Avaton Development's capital is just over 39 million leva and its sole owner is the 70-year-old Italian Vittorio Gori, reports the Commercial Register. For 2016, Ajax Development is at a loss of BGN 269,000, which comes mainly from the taxes paid - a building tax and a garbage fee of BGN 220,000, according to the financial statement.