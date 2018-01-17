Netanyahu: The United States will Move its Embassy in Jerusalem in One Year

Netanyahu: The United States will Move its Embassy in Jerusalem in One Year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the US would move its embassy from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv by a year, DPA said.

This drastically differs from the estimates of representatives of the White House that the move could take at least 3-4 years because of strict security measures and other requirements. Netanyahu, who is visiting India, spoke to journalists during his flight from Delhi to Gujarat.

"I am confident that the move will be much faster than people think, up to one year from today," the prime minister said, quoted by The Times of Israel. His words were then confirmed by his spokesman. US President Donald Trump acknowledged Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6 and launched a move to relocate the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel for many years has said that this city is its "indivisible capital," but Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of its future state.

