A Former CIA Officer was Arrested Because of Top-secret Information

World | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 13:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Former CIA Officer was Arrested Because of Top-secret Information Source: Twitter

A former CIA officer was arrested on Tuesday at New York's JF Kennedy Airport on suspicion of having illegally acquired top-secret information, Reuters and Associated Press reported.

According to a US Department of Justice message, the 53-year-old US citizen Jerry Chun Shinley, now a resident of Hong Kong, was in the CIA from 1994 to 2007. He has reached the status of admission to documents of the highest rank of secrecy. The Justice Department notice says that in 2012, FBI agents searched hotel rooms that Jerry Chun was staying in. In the search, two notebooks with hand-written data were found, among which the real names and personal numbers of CIA agents operating under cover. The arrested person appeared on Tuesday before a federal court in New York, but the charges against him would be filed in Virginia, where the CIA headquarters are located. According to the New York Times, Jerry Chun is suspected of providing Chinese intelligence services with information to reveal CIA informants in China.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CIA, official, arrested
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria