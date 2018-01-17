Do not Try to Suppress a Sneeze, Advise Doctors

Are you tempted to stop a powerful sneeze? Better not, recommend British experts who have encountered unusual serious consequences of attempts to suppress the reflex, the Associated Press and Daily Express report.

The recommendation comes from the University of Leicester's medics who described in the British Medical Journal the case of a healthy 34-year-old unnamed man who was admitted urgently to a local hospital with complaints of troubled speech and swallowing and a "crackling" sensation in the neck.

The patient has reported that his problems have begun after he slammed his two nostrils and blocked his mouth, trying to prevent a sneeze.

After initially suspecting an infection and complications resulting from it and prescribing antibiotics, the specialists found that the man had a larynx rupture. Because of his condition, the patient spent a week in a hospital.

"When you sneeze, the air goes out over 240 kilometers per hour, and if you keep all of this pressure you can cause serious injuries because of the air that you catch in the body, you can even look like Michelin's man," explains a London UGN specialist. accompanying post comment.

Asked to comment on the case, surgeon Dr. Tzu Yang Jiang, from the University of Texas, USA, reported that he had witnessed one or two cases per year pertaining to suppressed sneezing, calling them "extremely rare."

The expert adds that it is an unusually single suppressed sneezing to cause a trauma comparable to that of a gunshot wound in the neck.

Among the potential problems of air retention in the body is pulmonary collapse.

"The sense of sneezing is to get something out of the body, such as viruses or bacteria." If you press the reflex, it can be bad, "explains Dr. Jiang.

The English patient has fully recovered and has been advised to avoid covering his nose when he sneezes in the future.

"The safest thing, though socially unacceptable, is to sneeze freely, but it is best to put up a handkerchief," experts say.