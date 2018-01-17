Stoltenberg on an Official Visit to Macedonia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 12:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Stoltenberg on an Official Visit to Macedonia Source: Twitter

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives on an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia, according to the government press service in Skopje.

Stoltenberg will stay two days in the Macedonian capital - today and tomorrow. During his visit he will have meetings with the heads of our western neighbor, ministers, and with the leaders of some political parties. At the end of his visit, Stoltenberg will hold a joint press conference with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The reporter of BGNES recalls that this is the first visit of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Pact to Macedonia for the last three years.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Stoltenberg, visit, macedonia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria