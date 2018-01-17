An Earthquake Shook the Capital of Taiwan

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: An Earthquake Shook the Capital of Taiwan Archive

An earthquake rocked the Taiwanese capital of Taipei. The quake was 5.7 on the Richter scale and it's happened today, informs Reuters.

Witnesses of the natural phenomenon commented that buildings in the center of the city were slightly moving. There is no information about injured people or material damage.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: earthquake. Taiwan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria