An Earthquake Shook the Capital of Taiwan
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Archive
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake rocked the Taiwanese capital of Taipei. The quake was 5.7 on the Richter scale and it's happened today, informs Reuters.
Witnesses of the natural phenomenon commented that buildings in the center of the city were slightly moving. There is no information about injured people or material damage.
- » Dangerous Climate Change is the Greatest Risk to the World in 2018
- » NIMH: Sunny, Maximum Temperatures From 0-2°C in Northwestern Regions
- » At Minus 62 Degrees in the Coldest Village, the Thermometer is Damaged
- » NIMH: Rains to Stop Before Noon, Maximum Temperatures of Up to 4°C
- » NIMH: Cloudy Weather Today with Snowfall in Many Areas
- » Yellow Code for Snowfall was Declared in 15 Districts in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)