Bulgaria: A Ball of Fire Passed over the Sky in Michigan (Videos) Source: Pixabay

A large fireball illuminated the night sky in Michigan. Eyewitnesses say they heard a strange noise and saw a bright light in the sky, and the fireball came down to the ground. According to the US Homeland Security Service, it is a meteor.

The meteor is a phenomenon that occurs when a solid body (meteorite) enters the Earth's atmosphere. They move at high speed when entering the Earth's atmosphere. The light that is visible is due to ionization, not friction, as is commonly believed. The white smoke that meteors leave behind sometimes can be seen for a long time after they pass.

