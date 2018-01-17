Erdogan Meets the Pope on February 5th

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 12:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Erdogan Meets the Pope on February 5th Source: Twitter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the Pope next month on February 5, according to a news release.
The most likely topic of the conversation will be the widespread controversial reaction of US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Vatican confirmed the visit.

Pope Francis and Erdogan have already discussed the crisis with Jerusalem over the telephone, expressed their concerns and agreed that it is necessary to maintain the status quo of the city.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Erdogan, meeting, The Pope
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria