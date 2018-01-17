Erdogan Meets the Pope on February 5th

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the Pope next month on February 5, according to a news release.

The most likely topic of the conversation will be the widespread controversial reaction of US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Vatican confirmed the visit.

Pope Francis and Erdogan have already discussed the crisis with Jerusalem over the telephone, expressed their concerns and agreed that it is necessary to maintain the status quo of the city.