Cruel Exploitation of Bulgarians in Germany

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria said they have found many violations of both Bulgarian and German legislation when hiring Bulgarian workers in Germany.

The most frequent are non-provision of the labor contract before departure, lack of additional agency agreement, lack of documents for extraordinary work, lack of insurance documents to the German specialized fund.

The data are collected under the "Fair Delegation" project in cooperation with the German trade unions and partners from the Slovenian and Croatian trade unions.

At the CITUB Consultation Center everyone can get expert information about their core labor and social security rights, start-up procedures, German labor laws and other labor-related topics.

In most cases of exploitation, it is about people seconded by a Bulgarian company. They sign contracts for a minimum German wage, and they actually receive less, and only when the employer wishes. Employees work extraordinarily without overtime work bonus - including Saturdays and Sundays, as well as in most cases work outside the official frame of 8 hours.

It is a case of a Bulgarian woman hired as a domestic assistant in Germany, who was forced to stay around the bedside of a patient suffering from malaria. When she left, the woman did not even have a posting contract, but only a part-time job of 4 hours.

In front of CITUB experts, the Bulgarian woman told her that despite her limited working hours, she had to provide a 24-hour service to the sick person. She was forced to accompany him to the hospital where he was treated by the dangerous tropical disease, but nobody told her about the disease. Having understood the case, the woman immediately left and her legal relationship was terminated without receiving payment. After reporting in Germany, measures have been taken to get get her salary.

"It must be stressed that even if the family of the serviced person is in good standing and has paid the sum to the agency - Bulgarian or German, this is not a guarantee that the payment of the remuneration will be done", CITUB points out.