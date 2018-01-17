Juncker Says Would Like Britain Rejoin EU After Brexit

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that he hoped Britain would rejoin the European Union after it has left next year, according to Reuters.

Speaking to the European Parliament, the EU chief executive, who will step down in late 2019, noted that the Union’s treaty provided not only for exit but also for admission to the bloc:

“Once the British have left under Article 50 there is still Article 49 which allows a return to membership and I would like that,” Juncker said. “I would like us now to treat each other with respect and not abandon each other.”

