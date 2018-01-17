NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives on an official visit to the Republic of Macedonia, the government's press service in Skopje said.

Stoltenberg will stay two days in the Macedonian capital - today and tomorrow. During his visit he will have meetings with the heads of our western neighbor, ministers, and with the leaders of some political parties.

At the end of his visit, Stoltenberg will hold a joint press conference with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The reporter of BGNES recalls that this is the first visit of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Pact to Macedonia for the past three years