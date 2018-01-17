Vote of no Confidence in Bulgarian Government Over Corruption Law to be Presented Today

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is putting a motion of no confidence in the government on corruption law today.

After a series of meetings with the Movement For Rights and Freedoms (DPS), it turned out that there were differences and the party would not vote with the Socialists.

The Movement said last week that they would vote against the government but with their own motives and arguments.

The BSP, however, was unpleasantly surprised by the words of the Honorable MRF Chairman Ahmed Dogan told the holidays that the opposition is not ready to offer an alternative to the Borisov 3 Cabinet.

In all likelihood, the vote will not be successful because the BSP and the MRF have a total of 105 votes - extremely insufficient to drop the government.