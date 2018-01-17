Boyko Borisov Presents the Presidency's Priorities to the European Parliament

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov Presents the Presidency's Priorities to the European Parliament eu2018bg.bg

10:00 PM Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will present the priorities of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the European Parliament (EP) in Strasbourg.

At the beginning, the first plenary session in Strasbourg, Estonia, which handed us the Presidency, was once again highly praised for its professionalism.

Brexit continues to be the hottest European topic and will today remind the upcoming complicated negotiations during the Bulgarian presidency.

In this context, Prime Minister Borisov will present the priorities for the next six months:
- the future of Europe and young people;
- a European perspective for the Western Balkans;
- security and stability in Europe;
- digital economy and skills of the future.

A general press conference of the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani with the Bulgarian Prime Minister is expected around noon. 

