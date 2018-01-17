Bitcoin Falls More than 7% as Regulation Worries Mount

Business » FINANCE | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 10:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bitcoin Falls More than 7% as Regulation Worries Mount pixabay.com

 The price of bitcoin extended its sharp tumble of the past 24 hours, dropping more than seven percent on the Bitstamp exchange on Wednesday, spooked by worries regulators may try to clamp down on the highly-volatile trading in the digital currency, Reuters reports.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $10,567, not far from its six-week nadir of $10,162 touched the previous day.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bitcoin, finance, price, low, cryptocurrency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria