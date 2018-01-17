Horror in Svishtov! Mother Kept her Two Mentally ill Daughters Locked for Decades

Mother has kept her two mentally ill daughters locked in their home for decades. At the end of last week, women's neighbors filed a signal to the social services and police in Svishtov. They notice that a woman buys a great deal of food and at the same time lives alone.

After the alert, the police checked and found the two helpless women. They are 33 and 34 and are kept in one of the rooms of the house.

According to the police, the two women looked very bad and were inadequate.

They have not been out in the last 5-6 years, and in the words of the mother - it was their wish.

People in Svishtov say that the two women found have not been spotted in the city in the last two decades.

The mother is detained and the mentally ill women will be placed in a specialized home.