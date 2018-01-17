Horror in Svishtov! Mother Kept her Two Mentally ill Daughters Locked for Decades

Society | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 10:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Horror in Svishtov! Mother Kept her Two Mentally ill Daughters Locked for Decades archive

Mother has kept her two mentally ill daughters locked in their home for decades. At the end of last week, women's neighbors filed a signal to the social services and police in Svishtov. They notice that a woman buys a great deal of food and at the same time lives alone.

After the alert, the police checked and found the two helpless women. They are 33 and 34 and are kept in one of the rooms of the house.

According to the police, the two women looked very bad and were inadequate.

They have not been out in the last 5-6 years, and in the words of the mother - it was their wish.

People in Svishtov say that the two women found have not been spotted in the city in the last two decades.

The mother is detained and the mentally ill women will be placed in a specialized home.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: abuse, captive, mentally ill
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria