NIMH: Sunny, Maximum Temperatures From 0-2°C in Northwestern Regions

Bulgaria:

Today there will be scattered clouds to sunny weather over most of the country before noon. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

Fog is expected in the Upper Thracian Plain. The clouds will increase from northwest, with rains in the afternoon that will spread throughout the country by the evening, transforming into snow in the Fore-Balkan and the high fields of Western Bulgaria.

In the Danube Plain, the conditions for silver thaw remain. There will be up to moderate wind from south-southwest, stronger in the evening from west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will range from 0-2°C in the northwestern regions to 12-14°C in some areas in the Fore-Balkan and Southeastern Bulgaria.

