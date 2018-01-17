The New Czech Government Lost a Vote of Confidence

Politics | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The New Czech Government Lost a Vote of Confidence twitter.com

The new Czech minority government, led by billionaire Andrei Babis, lost the vote of confidence vote after lawmakers rejected the populist who was accused of fraudulent EU subsidies.

"Parliament refuses to express confidence in the cabinet," said parliament speaker Radek Vondrachek.

The vote was 117 against the cabinet with 78 votes in favor and five abstentions in the 200-member parliament.
Babis, whose populist ANO movement won the October election, will make another attempt to create a cabinet, following the insistence of Czech President Milos Zeman. But he urges Babis to prove he has the necessary support for the new government.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: the Czech Republic, vote of confidence, lost, Babis
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria