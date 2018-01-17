The New Czech Government Lost a Vote of Confidence
The new Czech minority government, led by billionaire Andrei Babis, lost the vote of confidence vote after lawmakers rejected the populist who was accused of fraudulent EU subsidies.
"Parliament refuses to express confidence in the cabinet," said parliament speaker Radek Vondrachek.
The vote was 117 against the cabinet with 78 votes in favor and five abstentions in the 200-member parliament.
Babis, whose populist ANO movement won the October election, will make another attempt to create a cabinet, following the insistence of Czech President Milos Zeman. But he urges Babis to prove he has the necessary support for the new government.
