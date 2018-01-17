The Hotel in Riyadh, which was a Prison for Princes, is Again Accepting Reservations

The luxury Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, accepts online bookings for the period after February 14, CNN reported.

The 5-star hotel was turned into a prison for over 200 princes, ministers and businessmen in Saudi Arabia, who were detained there in November last year.

Saudi media reported yesterday that 60 of those initially detained refused to pay to treasury funds for alleged abuse were already moved to jail with maximum security for prison sentences sentenced for terrorism. The rest were released after paying the state.

"The hotel is still under the control of local authorities and is not currently open for visits," said Middle East hotel spokesman Shahd Barguy to CNN. He did not answer the question when the hotel would be open for visits. The Saudi Ministry of Information has also declined to comment on the issue before CNN. Formally, authorities have reported nothing about arrests.