10 People Died in a Crash with a Military Helicopter in Colombia
Ten people died in the crash of a military helicopter in the northwestern region of Colombia, Reuters reported.
The cause of the crash is not yet known. The rebel Army for National Liberation is operating in the area, which has ceased the armistice with the government and resumed its attacks.
