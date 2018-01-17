10 People Died in a Crash with a Military Helicopter in Colombia

Society » INCIDENTS | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 10:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 10 People Died in a Crash with a Military Helicopter in Colombia pixabay.com

Ten people died in the crash of a military helicopter in the northwestern region of Colombia, Reuters reported.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. The rebel Army for National Liberation is operating in the area, which has ceased the armistice with the government and resumed its attacks.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: crash, military helicopter, Colombia, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria