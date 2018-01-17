Bourgas Citizens Protest Against Systemic Air Pollution
Society | January 17, 2018, Wednesday // 09:58| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Residents of Bourgas protest against systemic air pollution in the city, BNR reported.
The organizers of the demonstration point out the plants as sources of pollution. According to them, the petroleum and furniture industry are the main sources of air pollution.
"We demand increased control by the municipality and state institutions", said Stoyan Grozev, one of the organizers of the protest. The device that currently measuring pollutants in the ambient air does not measure all the pollutants that float in the air, he thinks.
- » Theodor Ushev Shows for the First Time in Sofia an Immersive Art Installation and a Mixed Reality
- » Dangerous Climate Change is the Greatest Risk to the World in 2018
- » Do not Try to Suppress a Sneeze, Advise Doctors
- » An Earthquake Shook the Capital of Taiwan
- » Cruel Exploitation of Bulgarians in Germany
- » Bulgarians Honor St Anthony
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)