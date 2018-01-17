Bourgas Citizens Protest Against Systemic Air Pollution

Residents of Bourgas protest against systemic air pollution in the city, BNR reported.

The organizers of the demonstration point out the plants as sources of pollution. According to them, the petroleum and furniture industry are the main sources of air pollution.

"We demand increased control by the municipality and state institutions", said Stoyan Grozev, one of the organizers of the protest. The device that currently measuring pollutants in the ambient air does not measure all the pollutants that float in the air, he thinks.