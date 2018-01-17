Thousands of Britons have Bought Fake Diplomas

Thousands of Britons have bought counterfeit diplomas, BBC reported, quoted by BNT. Employees from the national health system, nurses working in the field of defense were a small part of the holders of falsified documents.

A company that claims to be the largest IT company in the world has operated a network of hundreds of bogus online universities run from a center in the Pakistani city of Karachi. According to the information, between 2013 and 2014, the company sold fake diplomas - master and Ph.D., to more than 3000 people in the UK. The British Ministry of Education said they have taken the necessary measures to deal with "massive fraud", the BBC and the Bulgarian National Television said.