Clashes in Kiev Between Protesters and Police

January 17, 2018, Wednesday
Demonstrators were arrested in protests and clashes in front of the parliament in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. One policeman is injured, reports bTV.

Several hundred people gathered outside the Verkhovna Rada to demand a swift adoption of a new law on the reintegration of the regions in eastern Ukraine controlled by the separatists.

According to the police, the protesters used a hot spray and threw rocks at the officers.

The protesters also saw how the demonstrators were burning the Russian flag and burning tires near one of the entrances to parliament. To stop them, the police responded with tear gas.

