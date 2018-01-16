The Meteorite "Hypatia" is Older than the Solar System

The Hypatia meteorite, discovered in Egypt in 1996, contains mineral compounds that do not exist in the solar system. To this conclusion have come scientists from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The results of their study were published in Science Alert. "A large part of the" Hypatia "looks like a poorly mixed cake dough ... The meteorite contains a huge amount of very specific carbon compounds called polyaromatic hydrocarbons. They are the basis of the interstellar dust that existed before the Solar System was formed, "said Jan Kramers, one of the authors of the study. Scientists note that they have found the "Hypatia" pure metal alloy. This substance occurs in small amounts in the solar system, for example in volcano craters. The "Hypatia" formed before the creation of the Solar System. Researchers believe that the meteorite has come to light at a temperature lower than 196 degrees Fahrenheit. Probably, it flew to Earth from the Coeur belt, which is 40 times farther away from the Sun than our planet.