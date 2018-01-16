At Minus 62 Degrees in the Coldest Village, the Thermometer is Damaged

The new electronic thermometer in the Siberian village of Oymyakon, recognized as the coldest village in the world, was damaged yesterday when the temperature dropped to minus 62 degrees Celsius.

Local residents say the temperature has fallen even further - down to minus 71.2 degrees. It was not so cold in Oymyakon since 1933 when it was minus 61 degrees.

Still, the Siberian cold is much weaker than the other end of the world. Japan's Antarctic Station on December 8, 2013, reported a temperature of minus 91.2 degrees.

Officially, however, the January cold in Oymyakon will not improve the local record for the world's coldest place, as the weather station in the city reports only minus 59.6 degrees.

About 500 people live in the Russian settlement. It originated as a base for deer pastures in the 20s of the last century. Its name means "water that does not freeze" and derives from the fact that there is a mineral spring.

People in Oymyakon struggle with a lot of problems in their everyday lives - freezes ink from pencils, battery charging falls very quickly, glasses stick to people's faces, eyelashes froze as they go out. In the big frosts, locals let the cars work continuously, or they will not be able to ignite them.