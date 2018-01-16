Sofia Becomes Part of the Mission of Mankind to Settle on Mars

Bas Lansdorp, founder of the largest private initiative to settle the Red Planet - Mars One, will present to the Bulgarian public answers to fundamental questions related to the future of mankind. The event will be held on March 23 in Sofia Events Center, the organizers of Elevate Foundation announced. Bas Lansdorp will share his entrepreneurial approach, bringing him closer to his dream, which for many sounds untenable. Mars continues to provoke the curiosity of the dreamers. Today it is no longer just a timid and uncertain question as to whether there is a life there, but an ever-increasing interest in the question - when the earthlings will go there. The purpose of the organizers of the event in Sofia is to bring together all the brave people, the leaders of innovative companies, all who have no limits and those who are looking for new knowledge and experiences.

The idea to settle the first human colony on Mars is by the Dutch organization Mars One. Several missions are planned, and the deadline for sending people to the red planet is in 2032. After a long campaign, 100 volunteers have been selected to be ready to fly a one-way ticket and start a new world. Eminent intellectuals-visionaries, including Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking, Buzz Aldrin and the brightest minds of science and bold entrepreneurs, not only dream, but also collaborate to realize that goal.

Bass Lansdorp founded Mars One in 2011, and as a student of machine engineering at Twente University, he dreams of overcoming technical challenges and settling people on Mars. That same year he sold his first business with a very successful company to produce renewable energy from the wind to invest in Mars One. 2018 is the year NASA celebrates its 60th anniversary and is also working hard to send astronauts to Mars. Less than two years ago, the agency published an ambitious plan for colonizing Mars. According to the agency, by 2030, the red planet will have a presence of people who will live without being directly dependent on the Earth. Plans for travel to Mars also announced Boeing. A few weeks before New Year, US President Donald Trump issued a directive to resume work on sending US astronauts back to the moon, and years later to Mars. During President Barack Obama, the schedule was a Mars man to be sent in the decade starting in 2030.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the second Bulgarian's flight into space and 45 years after the last footsteps of people on the moon. The organizers of the event are the Elevate Foundation, in partnership with Archventure, behind the success of Richard Branson's visit to Bulgaria. Their mission is to lead global entrepreneurs and leaders who make a change through their activities to inspire young people in Bulgaria and to pass on their experience and knowledge. Elevate in turn aims to go beyond our borders and to realize significant projects in the sphere of education and culture. There are also negotiations with other world names for next events in Sofia.