A Man Fell from the 15th Floor of an Apartment Building and Passed Away
Source: Twitter
43-year-old man died after falling from the 15th floor of a block of flats in the Gotse Delchev district of Sofia. FOCUS News Agency reported, citing the press center of the Interior Ministry.
The report of the incident was filed at 9.45.
An inspection is being carried out at the scene.
All facts and circumstances surrounding the case are still not clarified.
