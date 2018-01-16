A Man Fell from the 15th Floor of an Apartment Building and Passed Away

Society » INCIDENTS | January 16, 2018, Tuesday // 16:31| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Man Fell from the 15th Floor of an Apartment Building and Passed Away Source: Twitter

43-year-old man died after falling from the 15th floor of a block of flats in the Gotse Delchev district of Sofia. FOCUS News Agency reported, citing the press center of the Interior Ministry.
 
The report of the incident was filed at 9.45.

An inspection is being carried out at the scene.

All facts and circumstances surrounding the case are still not clarified.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fell, building, dead
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria