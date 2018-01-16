PM May's Spokesman: Britain Will be Leaving the EU
Източник: pixabay
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Britain will be leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday after European Council president Donald Tusk suggested the country would be welcome to change its mind and stay in the bloc, Reuters reported.
Britain will be leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday after European Council president Donald Tusk suggested the country would be welcome to change its mind and stay in the bloc, Reuters reported.
“I think we’ve been absolutely clear, the British public voted to leave the European Union and that is what we will be doing,” the spokesman told reporters.
- » France Will Not Allow Another Refugee Camp in Calais, Says Macron
- » Romanian PM Resigns
- » Blast Injures Several in Belgium, Terrorism Ruled Out
- » Orban: EU Policy Towards Russia is Bad
- » The Next European Elections will be 23-26 May 2019
- » EU’s Plan Means UK Would Essentially be Leaving Common Fisheries Policy
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)