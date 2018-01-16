PM May's Spokesman: Britain Will be Leaving the EU

World » EU | January 16, 2018, Tuesday // 15:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM May's Spokesman: Britain Will be Leaving the EU Източник: pixabay

Britain will be leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday after European Council president Donald Tusk suggested the country would be welcome to change its mind and stay in the bloc, Reuters reported. 

“I think we’ve been absolutely clear, the British public voted to leave the European Union and that is what we will be doing,” the spokesman told reporters.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: theresa may, Britain, UK, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria