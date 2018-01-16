First LGBTI Association was Found at Sofia University

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 16, 2018, Tuesday // 15:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: First LGBTI Association was Found at Sofia University archive

The first ever student organization for equality and  fight against all forms of discrimination, intolerance and aggression in higher education is already a fact, writes the site Huge.bg

The "Student Society for Equality" aims to respond to homophobia and transphobia in the state institution and to raise awareness among students and teachers about topics related to the LGBTI community.

It will also counteract discriminatory and aggressive behavior against other vulnerable groups, including women, disadvantaged people, people from ethnic and religious minorities, and others.

The idea for the student organization was born in October last year at the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski''. In December, the initiators met with the rector of Sofia University, Prof. Anastas Gerdzhikov, who expressed support and desire for future joint work.

During the meeting, the possibility of setting up a working group with the participation of teachers and students was considered to provide suggestions for strategies for prevention and protection against discrimination at the school. A procedure has been specified for submitting complaints to the Rector in cases of discrimination.

The first initiative of the members of the student association is a campaign for collecting information on manifestations of discrimination within the university. Students ask witnesses of such behavior to send a signal to: zaravenstvo@uni-sofia.bg

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sofia University, LGTBI, homophobia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria