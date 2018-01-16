Freedom House: Bulgaria is a Free Country, but the Media - Not Quite

Bulgaria, as well as most EU countries, is free, according to the announced annual ranking of the authoritative non-governmental organization Freedom House - "Freedom in the World 2018", according to BGNews.

In the categories "Political Rights" and "Civil Liberties," Bulgaria receives a "2" rating of 7 possible per unit as the highest possible rating, placing it among the free states. At the same time, Bulgaria's freedom of the media is placed in the category of "partially free" states.

The Freedom House report states that in 2017, political rights and civil liberties around the world have deteriorated to its lowest point for more than a decade and continued a period characterized by self-assured authoritarian rulers under siege democracies and the withdrawal of the United States from its leading role in the world struggle for human freedom. According to human rights defenders, democracy is in crisis. The values ​​it embodies - especially the right to be elected leaders of free and fair elections, freedom of the media and the rule of law - are being attacked on a global scale. And countries that looked like promising ten years ago - Turkey and Hungary, for example, are moving towards authoritarian rule.