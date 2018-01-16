Religious Propaganda in Russia Pushes People to the Supernatural

Over the last decade, people in Russia have begun to believe that there is life after death, and that "dead relatives can influence the living," Kommersant introduces findings from a study of the Levada Center. Overall, the attitude towards the supernatural remains almost unchanged: every seventh resident of Russia has at least once used alternative medicine, and every tenth is looking for a wizard or astrologer.

"Rather believe" in "religious miracles" 31 per cent of the respondents, another 13 percent are quite sure there are such. Forty-five percent of the Federation's population believe that the talisman is sometimes lucky, and 51 percent of respondents believe some clairvoyants can predict the future. Half of Russian citizens are convinced that "some spiritual healers" have "healing powers given by God."

Supportes and opponents of horoscopes are almost equal in Russian society - 40 percent believe, and 43 percent do not believe in the influence of the stars. The growing number of believers in supernatural phenomena among the Russian population is due to the religious propaganda, intensified in recent years, said Natalia Zorkaya of Levada. People "are inclined to the fact that being religious and Orthodox is a good thing, but the same person can still go to church, and to a witch, and to an astrologer," said the analyst to Kommersant, quoted by BBC.