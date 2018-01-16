Arrested Doctor Worked Under the Influence of Alcohol
Crime | January 16, 2018, Tuesday // 14:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Pixabay
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The doctor from the metropolitan 18 DCC Angel Asenov is detained for 24 hours and will be charged with hooliganism after yesterday patients filed a signal at 112 that the doctor is in a state of drunkenness, reports Nova TV.
Police arrived on the spot and found that Dr. Asenov's alcohol was 1.27 per mil. Initially, the doctor refused to give a sample and behaved aggressively with the police, but a colleague persuaded him to cooperate. According to his colleague - Dr. Atanas Peltekov, the doctor did not examine patients.
- » California Horror Story: Thirteen Brothers and Sisters were Found Chained by their Parents in a House
- » Serbian Political Leader In Northern Kosovo Shot Dead
- » Nearly 30 Victims of a Suicide Bombing in Baghdad
- » 15 were Injured in a Russian School after an Assault by Masked Men
- » Once Again a Blasted ATM in Sofia
- » Greeks have Illegally Broadcast Televisions from Sofia and Petrich
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)