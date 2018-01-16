Juncker and Tusk Still Hope Britain Change Their Mind About Brexit

If the British government sticks to its decision to leave the EU, it will happen in March next year, unless there is a change in thinking and in the hearts of our British friends. Our hearts are still open to you. This was stated before the European Parliament by the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, quoted on Tuesday by BTA.

It is unanimous to note that sufficient progress has been made in the negotiations with London so far. We need more clarity about Britain's vision of future relations. The most difficult work is ahead, we must maintain unity in every situation, he added in summing up the last EU summit of EU Heads of State and Government last year. I hope Tusk's words are heard in London, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.

On the occasion of the December European Council meeting, he welcomed the EU's commitment to the issue of migration. Juncker congratulated the Visegrad Four States for their contribution to the Africa Fund. Migration quota settlement - 95% of displaced migrants were moved, he explained. Juncker expressed the expectation that the remaining five percent would soon be moved. We need a modern asylum system, this year a common solution has to be reached. I have never urged non-eurozone countries to join immediately, but the EU treaty says that if the conditions are met, they have to enter, "Juncker added. On the issue of migration, Tusk noted that this challenge will not disappear in the coming decades and called for unity in addressing this issue. It is a primary task never to allow a repetition of the 2015 crisis, so far there is no agreement on how to achieve this, Tusk pointed out. In the ensuing statements by the political groups in the EP, the European People's Party (EPP) identified the issue of migration as chaos. There is no will - it causes political damage and pours water into the populist mill, the EPP commented.

The group warned that it would not support the transitional arrangements after leaving the UK unless all the necessary conditions are met. The EPP commented that in the negotiations so far, the only achievement for the British side is to return the blue cover of British citizens' passports, although the EU's passport color is not mandatory. European Reformers and Conservatives have pointed out that the EU and the UK will remain friends and allies. We believe we can achieve a mutually beneficial bargain, "they added.

The ALDE group joked that something was put in the drink of the British Independence Party Nigel Farage at his meeting with EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, because after the talk, Farage supported a second referendum in the UK. ALDE has called for London's negotiation arrangements to be swiftly embedded in a document. The Europe of Peoples and Freedom Group commented that Britain was seeking destruction. The road to federalism leads to a dead end, the Eurosceptic parliamentary group added.