California Horror Story: Thirteen Brothers and Sisters were Found Chained by their Parents in a House

Thirteen brothers and sisters aged 2 to 29 were found tied or chained, hungry and dirty in the town of Perris, 100 km east of Los Angeles. Their parents are arrested and accused of torturing and endangering the lives and health of children, police said, quoted by world agencies.

One of the sisters, aged 17, managed to escape from the house and call the emergency 911. She reported that her twelve sisters and her brothers were detained in the house by their parents, some chained in padlock chains. The policemen went to the house of David and Louise Turpin, who could not explain why the children were tied and chained to their beds, and why they were kept dirty and malnourished in the dark in rooms with unbearable smell.

The police initially decided that children were minors, but then amazedly learned that seven of them were adults aged 18-29 and the smallest child was two years old. The children were taken to a medical center. The Child Protection Office has begun an investigation. Parents who may be released against a $ 9 million bail will face court Thursday. A neighbor told them that the house was built recently. He did not know the Turpin family and did not notice anything unusual, Reuters noted.