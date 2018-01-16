A Renovated Apartment Building in Bourgas is Leaking

Bulgaria: A Renovated Apartment Building in Bourgas is Leaking

Improper and slow rehabilitation left without electricity and roof a whole residential building in Burgas, BNT reported.

Those living in Block 9 in the Izgrev Complex have filed a collective claim and the company is about to set a record for a slow rehabilitation - it has not completed any entry into the cooperative for five months.

Several brigades have changed only for the past two months, and after removing the sheets from the roof, the apartments have begun to be flooded. Due to the leaks in many places, electricity and many appliances have been damaged. People deal with the damage themselves and just want to eliminate the shortcomings.

According to the deputy mayor of construction, Eng. Chanka Koralska weak control and difficult communication with the main contractor led to the crisis situation, but after the last inspection is already actively working.

Of the sanitized 101 blocks of flats in Bourgas so far, only four problems have been identified. After the implementation of enhanced control all damages and disadvantages will be eliminated at the expense of the contractor, are categorical from Burgas Municipality.

Tags: rehabilitated, apartment building, Bourgas, leaking
