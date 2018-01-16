Sofia Municipality Launches More Buses to Vitosha

The municipality of Sofia is finally acting to alleviate the transport problems of Vitosha.

"The direct commitment of the municipality is the provision of bus access to the mountain. I have assigned the number of buses on Line 66, which are for Aleko - the busiest route - to be increased the following weekend. There will also be a bus that will wait at the lower station of the lift, so if there are waiting people, it can be included in the movement, "said Mayor Yordanka Fandakova before the Bulgarian National Television.

"The big debate is about the state and the possibility of investing in lifts and mountain lifts. This is a topic that has been on the public agenda for years. It is important to say that I have entrusted to the regular inspections made by the Executive Agency for Metrology and Technical Surveillance on the technical condition of the facilities to make an inter-ministerial group so that the inspectors will also be involved in these inspections ", commented Fandakova . But she is of the opinion that in order to reconstruct the lifts, a building permit is needed, and many people are against it.

"The Vitosha Management Plan must be adopted as quickly as possible, and the slopes that are currently being used are not valid," said the mayor of Sofia.

She has already offered the owner of the lift from Knyazhevo to Kopitoto to give up on him if he does not intend to put it in exploitation and offer it to someone more interested in taking it.

Last week, three parties - "Yes, Bulgaria", DSB and Greens called for the privatization contract with Vitosha Ski to be revised and "the mountain to be returned to the citizens of the capital".

"We are calling for a revision of the treaty so that Sofia Municipality can begin to make a policy, to put the money so that Vitosha Ski can restore the facilities or be able to enter a normal investor." Vitosha and the municipality are in the possession of oligarchic interests. The release of Vitosha is also a battle for the liberation of Sofia, "said Hristo Ivanov.