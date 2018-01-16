New Scandal Gaining Momentum - Neno Dimov has Written off 10 Decares of Vitosha Park

Against the backdrop of the protests in protection of Pirin and the disputes over the future of Vitosha ski area, in the last few days, another scandal, in the bottom of which is the environmental minister Neno Dimov, is gaining momentum. In the first issue of the State Gazette for this year - on January 2, a decree was issued quietly, with which 10 decares of the territory of Vitosha Nature Park are written off. These are two plots of 7.9 acres and 2.5 acres. From the material distributed in the social networks by Luba Kolezic, it is clear that the larger plot is on Belovodski Road and the smaller one - around the Cinema Center, on Nevena Kokanova Str., Between Leshnikova Gora str. Nikolay Binev ".

As a motive for the removal of the two parcels, the Minister pointed out that there are no "required properties to continue their inclusion within the protected territory". Dimov refers to the reasoning of a court decision of 27 August 2016 of a three-member panel of the Supreme Administrative Court, confirmed by a decision of April 5, 2017 of a five-member panel of the Supreme Administrative Court, that the properties do not meet the requirements for a protected area, they do not represent a continuation of natural ecosystems , do not have typical landscapes and objects of non-living nature.

According to the former director of Vitosha Nature Park Toma Belev, however, the court's decision does not impose a dereliction of territories, but requires a commission to decide on this. Belev points out that the territory of Vitosha Nature Park is reduced for the first time since the establishment of the park in 1934. The properties are private and Dimov's order can be appealed within one month.